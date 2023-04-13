The 87th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is back in Piedmont Park April 14-16 with artists, entertainment, food, and much more. We’ve got some highlights for you here and be sure to check out the full program at the bottom of the page.

The Artist Market

Featuring more than 250 booths, the juried fine art Artist Market welcomes art lovers to peruse and purchase. With artists working in 12 mediums, including glass, jewelry, metal, oils, photography, sculpture and more, the hundreds of booths offer visitors the chance to see the work and talk with the artists themselves about their inspiration.

Participating artists have been selected by a jury of esteemed professionals from more than 1,000 entries. You’ll find top local artists, as well as those from throughout the United States. As one of the first arts festivals of the spring season each year, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival gives visitors a first look at their most recent work.

Things To See & Do

Be sure to stop by the award-winning Atlanta High School Art Exhibition at the festival. You’ll find it in the Community Center near the 12th Street entrance to the park, and you’re sure to be astounded at the creativity and skill of the young artists featured in the show. While you are visiting the exhibition, cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award — it will be a difficult decision!

You’ll also want to put the Art Throwdown on your schedule. Held on festival Sunday from noon to 3:30 p.m., the Art Throwdown is a live art competition that pits teams of high school students against each other in a friendly but fierce fight for artistic dominance. The competition takes place on the lawn in front of the Community Center.

Young visitors will find plenty to do in our Kids Village presented by Visit Tallahassee! Families, be sure to head to Oak Hill inside the 12th Street entrance, adjacent to the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition. Stop by and add your own special flair to the Visit Tallahassee mural and creative hands-on arts and crafts projects. Kids can also kick back and relax with a bit of face painting or a Little Princess glam manicure before taking in a puppet show from Peter Hart, engaging in bubble fun, thrilling on the spider jump or just jumping around on the inflatables. The youngest festival visitors won’t want to miss the Teddy Bear Hospital or Circus Fun with Circus Camp. In the Meadow, the rides are back! The whole family can enjoy this year’s range of amusement park rides from the tame to the breathtaking. Ticket booths near the rides will offer a variety of packages.

Atlanta runners, walkers, rollers and strollers can celebrate spring at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, taking place festival Saturday at 8 a.m. Featuring a scenic course through the streets of historic Midtown, the 5K culminates with a refreshing mimosa featuring Cupcake Vineyards bubbly (for runners 21+). This race is an AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, and top finishers will be awarded in a variety of age groups. For the younger set, the Mini-Mosa .5K fun run kicks off immediately following the Mimosa 5K. Post-race, runners of all ages can stay and enjoy the 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival, which opens at 10 a.m.

Jessie Albright Chops Experience Band X

Main & International Stages

Throughout the weekend, the festival offers a variety of live music and entertainment on the Coca-Cola Main Stage, where you’ll find local bands, dance troupes, international performers, children’s choirs and more. Each day kicks off with a range of performances representing the many international communities that call Atlanta home, as part of our award-winning International Stage. Mid-afternoon, local and well-known bands take the stage, bringing attendees live music in genres from bluegrass to indie rock and from pop to R&B with a few party bands in between. Get ready to find your next favorite musical artist! And while the Coca-Cola Main Stage doesn’t stop all weekend, adults can take a break and kick back in the nearby Corona Beer Garden.

Visit this link to see the schedule for the entertainment.