Courtesy Decatur Downtown Development Authority

Examining the growth of Decatur’s downtown, business districts and residential regions can shed light on the city’s history. The city’s numerous areas and communities, each with their own distinct character developed during different decades of characteristics and economic conditions, have merged into the lively and varied modern Decatur.

How and When was Decatur Founded?

According to Decaturga.com, in the early 1820s, the area that is now DeKalb County saw its first European settlers moving in. The early settlers were mostly farmers or skilled tradesmen with English, Scottish and Irish ancestry. As settlers migrated from other parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia, they primarily established themselves on medium-to-small farms. At the time, the region that is now DeKalb County was largely rural and had a low population density.

The Old Courthouse on the Square in DeKalb County has a rich history dating back to 1822 when it was designated as the site for a new courthouse by the Georgia General Assembly. Decatur was incorporated as a city by the General Assembly on Dec. 10, 1823.

Decatur’s rich history is reflected in its earliest residences, which date back to the late 1880s-1890s. These charming homes were situated on or near Sycamore Street, offering a glimpse into the past. As the city center expanded, residential development naturally followed suit in this area. Sycamore Street, Hillyer Place, Sycamore Place, Barry Street, Pate Street and North Candler Street were all home to some beautiful residences, some of which still stand today.

In the late 1880s, a thriving residential area emerged to the south of the railroad, close to the junction of College Avenue and S. Candler Street. During that time, affluent families constructed their residences near the railroads for easy transportation access. In 1889, the Decatur Female Academy was founded in a well-established affluent neighborhood. The academy, which is now known as Agnes Scott College, has had a significant impact on the residential development in the surrounding area since it’s beginning.

The Demographics of Decatur in 2023

Decatur, Georgia, is a city that boasts a diverse population, consisting of individuals from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. The city consists of a population of just over 24,569 people. The city’s demographic breakdown based on the latest census data is as follows: 69.4% White, 15.6% Black or African American, 6.9% Hispanic or Latino, and 3.9% Asian. The remaining population comprises individuals from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

The city has a median age of 37 years old, which is below the national median age of 38.2 years old. Decatur’s largest age group is individuals aged 25 to 44, accounting for 36% of the population. According to recent statistics, children make up 18% of the population, while seniors account for 10%.

In recent census data, it was found that 74% of the population holds a Bachelor’s degree or higher. The national average of 31% is significantly lower than this. Decatur Boasts a higher median household income than the national average. The thriving economy and high quality of life in the city can be attributed to its high levels of education and income.

What to do in Decatur, Georgia

Decatur offers a thriving arts and culture scene, featuring a variety of galleries, theaters and music venues that highlight the talents of the local community. In this city, visitors can enjoy a plethora of attractions, including the renowned Decatur Farmers Market, where they can find an extensive selection of fresh produce, meats and seafood. Another must-visit spot is the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, which showcases interactive exhibits on the cultural heritage and natural history of Georgia. Explore the downtown area and discover unique shops, restaurants, and cafes during your visit.

Decatur Square

If you’re in the city, Decatur Square is definitely a must-visit location. If you’re looking to immerse yourself in the lively culture of downtown Decatur, there’s one spot you simply can’t miss: the heart of the city. If you’re a history and architecture enthusiast, you’ll love this picturesque square, which is surrounded by stunning buildings dating back to the early 1900s. The square is surrounded by a plethora of one-of-a-kind shops that offer a diverse selection of goods, including clothing, handmade crafts, and antiques, making it an ideal shopping spot.

The Square is home to a diverse range of restaurants that offer various tasty dishes, ranging from classic Southern comfort food to Italian cuisine. The square is an ideal destination to explore all year round, with a diverse range of events taking place throughout the seasons.

Decatur Square is a hub of activity, with a variety of events that showcase the local culture and feature renowned musicians. Whether you’re looking for a festival or a concert, there’s always something interesting happening in this vibrant community. The square is a venue for art shows, where visitors can browse and buy pieces from talented local artists. Decatur Square is a must-visit location that offers both aesthetic beauty and a plethora of cultural and social activities for visitors to enjoy.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market offers a variety of locally grown and crafted goods, including fresh produce. The local market is a vibrant hub of activity that takes place twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Decatur Farmers Market offers a distinctive shopping experience by providing access to products that are not commonly found in conventional supermarkets.

The market not only offers food but also showcases locally made artisanal crafts and products. If you’re looking for unique gifts or souvenirs, handmade soaps, candles, pottery, and other items are available for purchase. One-of-a-kind products can add a special touch to any home.

Fernbank Museum

The Fernbank Museum of Natural History is an well-visited destination for those intrigued by Georgia’s natural history and cultural heritage. The museum interactive exhibits of the museum that display the diverse ecosystems of the region, ranging from the coastal plains to the Appalachian Mountains.

The museum offers a close look at live dinosaur skeletons, live animals, and Native American artifacts. The museum is a great place to explore various temporary exhibits that are held throughout the year. These exhibits range from contemporary art to ancient artifacts, providing visitors with a diverse and enriching experience.