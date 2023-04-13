The non-profit youth organization Camp Fire Georgia, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Since forming in 1923, Camp Fire Georgia has offered a variety of programs including day camps after-school programs and leadership development opportunities.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our 100th anniversary,” said Jennifer Hutchins, Camp Fire Georgia’s board chair. “Over the past century, we have had the privilege of serving thousands of children and families in Georgia, and we are committed to continuing our mission of providing quality youth development programs that help children reach their full potential.”

Camp Fire Georgia’s board of trustees and volunteers have been working to prepare for the return of overnight campers this summer. In the summer of 2020, Camp Toccoa, the organization’s 96-year-old summer camp in northeast Georgia, was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While day camp programs returned in 2021 and 2022, overnight campers have been absent since 2019. Volunteers have hosted work days, open house events and have overseen facility maintenance to prepare for the campers comeback this year.

“We’re very excited for the return of overnight campers this summer, as well as another season of day camp. We look forward to welcoming families for our

Open House days, and meeting with the community before the summer begins,” said Hutchins.

The next Open House at Camp Toccoa will be held Sunday, April 23 from noon until 4:00 p.m., and summer camp programs run June 4 through July 29.

To learn more about Camp Fire Georgia or to make a donation, please

visit www.campfirega.org, or contact info@campfirega.org.