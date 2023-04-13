Renderings of Halidom Eatery.

A new food hall is expected to open in East Atlanta early next year.

Halidom Eatery, a full service food hall, is slated to open at 1341 Moreland Ave. in early 2024. Ground broke on the full Halidom project, which is a mixed-use development that also houses the national headquarters of consulting company IST Management Services, in September of 2020. The development will also featue apartments, retail, and a two-acre park and walking trail.

“Now that our team has been part of this vibrant community for the past year, I realized I wanted to do more than create a dynamic new workplace for the IST team,” said IST Management Services President and CEO Hal Blackman in a statement. “I want to develop this large-scale property further and include the surrounding communities. I had plans to add a restaurant, but I have realized that I wanted to do something bigger and grander, something that will significantly impact the community. As such, the idea for the Halidom Eatery was conceived.”

The food hall will be located in a 13,000 square foot space, according to a press release. The hall is expected to have eleven stalls total featuring cuisine from local chefs.

According to the release, a Halidom Eatery booth featuring some small bites will be up and running at this year’s Ormewood Park Makers Festival on May 20. The eatery will also lend its name to the workshop area of the festival. The festival is presented by South Atlantans for Neighborhood Development (SAND), a nonprofit that serves residents and businesses in the neighborhoods of South East Atlanta.

Halidom Eatery General Manager Paris Jeffcoat said that the food hall will regularly sponsor community events like the festival.

“Giving back to the community that has truly welcomed us is crucial,” Jeffcoat said in a statement. “We are brainstorming internally the types of events we want Halidom Eatery to sponsor annually or perennially.”