MARTA and the City of Atlanta will host three public updates to share information and take questions and comments about the More MARTA Atlanta Program.

The update sessions come on the heels of the Atlanta City Council calling for an audit of the More MARTA program, which is funded by a half-penny sales tax approved by Atlanta voters in 2016.

MARTA has come under criticism from city leaders and riders after its decision to pursue lower-cost transit projects like bus rapid transit (BRT) on the Campbellton Road and Clifton Corridor projects rather than rail.

There will be in-person updates on Tuesday, April 18, at Sylvan Middle School and Thursday, April 20, at All Saints Episcopal Church. A virtual update is set for Wednesday, April 19, via www.itsmarta.com/moremarta. All the update sessions will begin at 6 p.m.

These sessions will provide a history of the More MARTA program and detail the recent updated sequencing done in partnership with the city.