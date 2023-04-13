This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Suzanne Vizethann has never met a potato she didn’t like.

Vizethann, who is the owner and executive chef at Buttermilk Kitchen, fell in love with potatoes watching her German nanny make lyonnaise potatoes (potatoes fried with onions) while she was growing up. For this week’s recipe, she’s sharing her tasty hashbrown fritters.

This recipe is a bit labor intensive, Vizethann says, but you can keep the potato balls in the refrigerator for up to three days before you fry them. Try it for yourself at home and then head on over to Buttermilk Kitchen to try their fritters and the rest of the menu.

Buttermilk Kitchen’s Hashbrown Fritters

Ingredients (Makes 10-12 servings):

5 pounds yukon gold potatoes, washed

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup minced onion

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus extra for sprinkling

2 teaspoons black pepper, ground

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup blended egg whites

1/4 cup cornstarch

Canola oil for frying

Sliced scallions for garnish

Directions:

Pour the olive oil into a small mixing bowl and place it next to potatoes. Put gloves on your hands and dip hand lightly in oil and rub each potato, coating it evenly with oil. Repeat process with remaining potatoes and place on a full size cooking tray, leaving about 1” of space in between each potato. Roast potatoes in 375 degree oven, until slightly soft. Take out to cool and then place potatoes in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before proceeding with the next steps. Shred chilled potatoes on a box grater, with skin on, over the largest holes. Put shredded potatoes into a large mixing bowl with onion, salt, pepper, metled butter, egg white, and cornstarch and mix well. Line a sheet tray with parchment paper. Using a 2 ounce blue ice cream scoop or a 1/4 cup measuring cup, scoop potato mixture and roll into balls and place on prepared sheet tray. You should get about 30 balls. Heat canola oil using a deep-fry candy thermometer in a large cast iron skillet to 350 degrees. Do not fill the skillet more than half way with oil. Using the palm of your hand, gently flatten 3-4 potato balls into fritters and place in hot oil. Cook for 1 minute, adjusting heat as necessary to maintain 350 degrees. Flip potato fritters over and cook for an additional 30 seconds -1 minute until golden brown. Remove fritters from the grease and place on a cooking sheet lined with a rack. Repeat with remaining fritters until they are all cooked off. Season fritters with salt and sliced scallions.

**Boss tip: place cooked fritters in a 200 degree oven to keep warm while you are waiting on the rest to cook.