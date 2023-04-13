Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Strawberries, asparagus, cauliflower, peas, beets, kale, collards, lettuces, cabbage, carrots, spring onions, garlic chives, green garlic, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, mustard greens, mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Tofu Bahn Mi

Tofu Bahn Mi Recipe

Ingredients:

PICKLED BEETS:

Beets

Apple Cider Vinegar

Cumin

Fennel seeds

PICKLED CARROTS:

Carrots

Apple Cider Vinegar

Cumin

Salt

Coconut sugar

MARINATED TOFU:

Tofu

Soy sauce

Hoisin sauce

Rice vinegar

Molasses

OTHER INGREDIENTS:

Chopped green onion

Chopped green garlic

Radish microgreens

Cilantro

Spicy Daikon fermented pickles

Baguette

Mayonnaise and sriracha for spicy aioli

Directions:

Combine 1 tablespoon each of soy sauce, hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, and molasses. Cover one extra firm package of tofu cut into slabs with the marinade and refrigerate over night. When ready to use, broil or grill the tofu, basting with the remaining marinade. Quick pickle some beets with apple cider vinegar along with a pinch of cumin and fennel seeds by bringing the mixture to a quick boil than removing from the heat and allowing to sit for half an hour. With the carrots, do the same as with the beets but without the seeds and an addition of a pinch of salt and coconut sugar. Mix equal parts mayo of preference with sriracha. Once your bahn mi has been assembled (the one pictured starts with radish microgreens beneath the tofu then topped with the rest of the veg and spicy aioli on both slices of the baguette) feel free to use a sandwich press for that extra warm, crispy first bite.

Spring Salad with Poppyseed Dressing

Spring Salad with Poppyseed Dressing Recipe

Ingredients:

1 bag arugula

1 bag lettuce mix

1 bag spinach

1 quart strawberries

1 large bunch asparagus

1/2 cup roasted and salted sunflower seeds

3” piece of grated Manchego cheese

POPPYSEED DRESSING: Combine

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup local honey

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tsp poppyseeds

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt

Pepper

Direction:

Chop asparagus and strawberries and add them to a large bowl along with your greens. Sprinkle in sunflower seeds and toss with enough poppyseed dressing to coat. Grate on your Manchego cheese and enjoy!

You can also find the recipes for Tofu Bahn Mi and Spring Salad with Poppyseed Dressing on Community Farmers Markets Instagram.