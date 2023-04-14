Krupana will be slinging lemon pepper wet and other dogs as well as Bosnian fare on Saturday at Pawty in the Park at the 10th Street Dog Park.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 109 events, with 63  ITP and 46 OTP
 
Here are some recommendations:

 
FRIDAY
Underwood Hills: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
2:30pm – 8:00pm Fri, Apr 14 | Round Trip Brewing Company
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm – 9:00pm Fri, Apr 14 | Boggs Social & Supply
 
SATURDAY
Grant Park: The Powerplant (vegan)
10:00am – 4:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Grant & Little
PAWty in the Park
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | 10th Street Park
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que
1:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Proper Hop Taphouse
Decatur: Go Dog! (hot dogs), Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
1:00pm – 10:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Independent Distilling Company
Sweet Auburn: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
4:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Joystick Gamebar
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Boggs Social & Supply
 
SUNDAY
Smokin’ Sundries BBQ
11:00am Sun, Apr 16 | Kinship Butcher & Sundry
Mother’s Best Crawfish Boil
12:00pm – 7:00pm Sun, Apr 16 | Elsewhere Brewing Co.
Underwood Hills: MIGUEL HURTADO (Mexican)
12:00pm Sun, Apr 16 | Round Trip Brewing Company
O4W: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, Apr 16 | The Bookhouse Pub
Sweet Auburn: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
4:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, Apr 16 | Joystick Gamebar

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.