On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 109 events, with 63 ITP and 46 OTP.
Here are some recommendations:
- PAWty in the Park: It’s the third Saturday of the month, so that means there’s a Pawty in the Park at 10th Street Dog Park! Powered by @midtown_atl, curated by @punkfoodie.atl and with dogs provided by @fripperssausages, you’ll find @krupana_atl slinging a lemon pepper wet dog, a Bosnian dog and other Bosnian dishes. Even better, RSVP (link in bio) soon to get complimentary drinks.
- Jackalope and Friends: @jackalopeatl is collabing with Krupana on Sunday at @the_bookhousepub. And Jackalope is at @the_bookhousepub in the West End on Friday and Saturday with great looking Hat Yai style fried chicken, a Thai basil drop biscuit with massaman curry gravy.
- Plant Based Hispanic & Caribbean: from @thepowerplantatl, you gotta check this fare out. They’re at @grantandlittle in the West End on Saturday.
- Keenan’s Baby Back Ribs: @keenans_pit_bbq is back at it, this time with some baby back ribs at @properhoproswell on Saturday.
- Zacatecas Tacos: We’ve gotten to know @ricascarnitasatl and we couldn’t be more excited about his second ever pop-up on Sunday at @roundtripbeer with Zacatecas tacos made with his family’s recipes. Our friend @foodie_anonymous has a primer (also follow Kevin for more on authentic and underground dining, especially Mexican food).
- Welcome Back Go Dog: If you haven’t noticed by now, we are suckers for a good hot dog. So we are thrilled @godog.atl is back in town for @independent_distilling 9th anniversary on Saturday (joined by @tonys_atl with Chicago beef sammy’s).
- Elsewhere Crawfish: @mothers.best is doing another crawfish boil, this time at @elsewherebrewing in Grant Park on Sunday.
- Jimmies @ Joystick: @joystickgamebar in Sweet Auburn continues to up their pop-up game and this Saturday and Sunday they have @atljerkking creative, American jerk dishes and sammy’s.
- Kinship’s Smokin’ Sundries: @kinship_atl has a pop-up series going on twice a month where they put their own locally sourced meats to benefit the @georgiaorganics #FARMERFUND. Great stuff for a great cause this Sunday.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Underwood Hills: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
2:30pm – 8:00pm Fri, Apr 14 | Round Trip Brewing Company
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm – 9:00pm Fri, Apr 14 | Boggs Social & Supply
SATURDAY
Grant Park: The Powerplant (vegan)
10:00am – 4:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Grant & Little
PAWty in the Park
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | 10th Street Park
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que
1:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Proper Hop Taphouse
Decatur: Go Dog! (hot dogs), Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
1:00pm – 10:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Independent Distilling Company
Sweet Auburn: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
4:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Joystick Gamebar
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, Apr 15 | Boggs Social & Supply
SUNDAY
Smokin’ Sundries BBQ
11:00am Sun, Apr 16 | Kinship Butcher & Sundry
Mother’s Best Crawfish Boil
12:00pm – 7:00pm Sun, Apr 16 | Elsewhere Brewing Co.
Underwood Hills: MIGUEL HURTADO (Mexican)
12:00pm Sun, Apr 16 | Round Trip Brewing Company
O4W: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, Apr 16 | The Bookhouse Pub
Sweet Auburn: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
4:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, Apr 16 | Joystick Gamebar