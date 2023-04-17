Canyonland

On April 22, which is Earth Day, Emory Village Alliance and the South Fork Conservancy will welcome guests for an incredible evening of music featuring Canyonland in Emory Village. Guests will spread out their pickets on blankets or low chairs on the lawn at North Decatur and Oxford Roads to enjoy this free live concert starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event is part of the Historic Druid Hills Tour of Homes & Gardens happening the same weekend.

Spaghetti Junction will get things started. Spaghetti Junction is a versatile musical group that prides itself on its ability to perform a wide range of songs by various artists, spanning different genres and eras. With a diverse set list that includes everything from Elvis, to Rush, to Cake, to the Eurythmics, to Phish to Hamilton, and Louis Armstrong, Spaghetti Junction caters to eclectic tastes and open minds.

Canyonland will hit the stage next. Canyonland is Michelle Malone, Doug Kees, Nelson Nolen, Mark Jones and Mike Rizzi playing the greatest 70’s country rock songs of Laurel Canyon. If you like Linda Ronstadt, Carly Simon, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, CSN, Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne and all things Laurel Canyon, you’ll love Canyonland’s versions of these classic singer songwriter tunes. Expect 3 and 4 part harmonies, mandolin, upright bass, acoustic and electric guitar, drums and all your favorite California country songs of the 70’s.

The concert will celebrate – and raise additional funds – for the upgrades planned for Peavine Creek, which runs through Emory Village. The Druid Hills Civic Association, Emory Village Alliance, South Fork Conservancy, and a grant from Coca-Cola have made the restoration possible.

Clean-up will include removing invasive plants like kudzu on the creek banks, providing steps down to the creek, and a rain garden to help manage erosion.