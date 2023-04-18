Michael B. Jordan (left) and Chadwick Boseman in “Black Panther.” (Photo: Matt Kennedy/Marvel Entertainment)

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has announced the new season for its Movies in Concert series.

The series features the orchestra playing the film scores live as the movies play in Symphony Hall. This year’s slate of films will run from September through December, according to a press release.

This year’s films are: Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” (Sept.15-17); Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 27-28); the Christmas classic “Home Alone” (Nov. 25-26); and Nancy Meyers’ “The Holiday” (Dec. 16-17).

You can find more information about these films at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s website. Tickets are available online.