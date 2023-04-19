There is no better place than the 55 Serendipity Way address in Sandy Springs, Georgia. This stunning, contemporary, and recently constructed house is set along the peaceful, meandering edge of the tranquil Chattahoochee River.

Its wide palatial windows allow spectacular views into practically every area of the property. From the 15-foot pivoting front entrance to the three-level tiered, contemporary floating staircase, this property is a one-of-a-kind treasure. Its sleek, sophisticated design and workmanship blend innovation with elegant elegance.

Stunning Exterior Build

The home is situated on a large lot, which provides enough space for a variety of outdoor activities. The house has great curb appeal because to the attractive landscaping in the front yard, which has a profusion of vibrant flowers and verdant foliage. The property has a style that is both traditional and enduring thanks to the solid brick front as well as the white trim and shutters that surround the windows.

The property has not just a front yard, but also a sizable backyard that is ideal for outdoor activities such as holding outdoor barbecues with friends and family as well as for the use of children to play in. The backyard has a substantial wooden fence that is high enough to provide additional seclusion and protection. The home also has a sizable front porch that is ideal for lounging in the shade with a good book or taking in the scenery of the front yard while doing either of these things.

On scorching summer days, those who are sitting on the porch may stay comfortable thanks to the ceiling fan. Last but not least, the length and width of the driveway are enough for accommodating numerous automobiles, making it easy for families or groups of guests that have more than one car.

Spacious Interior Living Areas

As soon as you enter inside, you will be able to see the abundance of natural light that illuminates the room because of the many windows that are there. This not only helps to provide a welcoming and cozy ambiance, but it also spares you the trouble of having to depend on artificial lighting throughout the day, which is a significant convenience. Because the primary living room has an open floor plan, it is ideal for entertaining visitors as well as spending quality time with one’s own family.

You are even free to change the furnishings in the room to better suit your needs without encountering any obstacles. In addition, the area is given a sense of elegance by the use of hardwood flooring, and the use of a color scheme that is neutral and modern provides you with an infinite number of alternatives for decorating. You may create a place that is distinctively yours by using accent colors or even by experimenting with a variety of different textures.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. The island provides additional counter space. The adjacent dining area is perfect for family dinners or hosting dinner parties.

Modern-Styled Bedrooms & Closets

This home has spacious bedrooms that are not only cozy, but also provide plenty of room for you to stretch out, unwind, and take it easy at the end of a hard day. In addition, the closets have been deliberately built to provide for enough storage space and to fit all of your personal belongings.

The master bedroom suite is outstanding in every conceivable way. Not only is it roomy, but it also has a large walk-in closet that provides plenty space for all of your garments and accessories.

Cozy Bathrooms

Also, let’s not forget about the lavish bathroom that is linked to the master bedroom and comes with its own private entrance. The luxurious bathroom has a separate shower and two vanities.

You and your significant other will be able to save time in the morning rush by taking advantage of the twin vanities, which provide sufficient room for two people to get ready at the same time.

Overall, the level of comfort and elegance offered by this home will not fall short of your expectations.

Extraordinary Amentities

In addition to having internet and humidity-controlled fogless mirrors, the primary bathroom also has a revitalizing full-body multi-head shower. All nine bathrooms have these amenities. If that isn’t enough, consider finishing off your exercise in your home gym with a session in your wifi Saunalogic dry sauna and an aromatherapy steam spa shower. For those chilly nights, the family room has a magnificent marble fireplace that extends from the ground up to the upper-level ceiling.

This is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book and take in the view of the setting sun over the placid river. This property is ideal for hosting gatherings since it has more than 9,000 square feet of living space, a completed terrace level that includes a home theater with full surround sound, three spacious balconies, an infinity-edge pool with a hot tub, and breathtaking views of the river.

All of this is just a few minutes away from trendy restaurants and boutiques, and it’s a quick drive into the heart of downtown Atlanta.

This home is listed by Melanie Cates of EXP Realty LLC, and you can learn more here.