Immersive experience producer Neon recently announced that it is bringing its global prehistoric phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, to Atlanta’s Pullman Yards on May 26 for a limited time.

Based on the blockbuster film franchise of the same name, Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a 25,000 square foot immersive experience that gives attendees of all-ages the chance to get up close and personal with a variety of lifelike animatronic dinosaurs.

The exhibition takes guests on a larger-than-life journey, which begins by entering through the iconic Jurassic World gates. From there, visitors will explore numerous themed environments, encountering such infamous dinosaurs from the films like clever Velociraptors, the towering Brachiosaurus, and of course the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition originally launched in Melbourne, Australia in 2016. Since then, the exhibition has achieved global success, having hosted almost five millions visitors from multiple cities around the world, including Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Shanghai, San Diego, Chicago, to name a few.

The world-renowned exhibition is produced in conjunction with Neon, Universal Live Entertainment, as well as Animax Designs — the creators of the realistic dinosaur animatronics.

“After achieving many sell-out shows and record-breaking visitor numbers globally, we are excited to bring Jurassic World: The Exhibition to Atlanta for the very first time!” said Ron Tan, executive chairman & Group CEO of NEON Global. “With our state-of-the-art technology, we are confident that Jurassic World fans in Atlanta will be in awe at this immersive experience.”

General ticket sales for the exhibition will begin on April 20. For more information, head over to the Jurassic World: The Exhibition website.