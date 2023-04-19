Macon’s WMAZ reported that Otis Redding III died Tuesday at Atrium Health Navicent, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He was 59 years old.

His sister Karla Redding-Andrews released a statement on the Otis Redding Foundation Facebook page that said Redding died battling cancer.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga.,” she wrote. “Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss.”

Otis Redding III followed in his father Otis Redding Jr.’s footsteps as a singer, songwriter and guitarist, and he performed with his brothers as The Reddings.

The group included Otis III on guitar, his brother Dexter on bass and vocals and singer/drummer Mark Lockett. The trio was signed to CBS Records and Polydor Records and released six albums in the 1980s.

Arrangements for Redding’s services “will be announced at a later date,” Redding-Andrews wrote.