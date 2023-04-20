The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has announced that it has reached the $1 billion milestone for giving, after many years of investing predominantly in communities across Georgia.

Established by philanthropist and Home Depot co-founder Arthur M. Blank in 1995, the foundation has supported over 3,500 Georgia nonprofits by providing more than $670 million in grant funding.

Among the types of nonprofits the Georgia-based foundation has funded over the years include childhood education, the arts, parks and greenspaces, as well as health and fitness, to name a few.

Recently, the foundation invested $3 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta to support the nonprofit’s Rising Together campaign, as well as $1.04 million to Westside Future Fund in support of the production of permanently affordable rental housing for legacy residents in Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhood.

“We are proud to have reached this significant milestone, but this moment is truly a testament to the dedicated service of the thousands of nonprofits we’ve supported over the past two and a half decades,” said Blank.

Following the $1 billion milestone, the foundation says that it is plans to accelerate its philanthropy over the next decade, offering support to a variety of newly-identified priority areas such as youth development, the environment, mental health and more.

For more information, visit the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation website.