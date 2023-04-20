Morningside Farmers Market is celebrating spring with an event called “Green Eggs & Jam” on April 29.

The event will take place from 8-11:30 a.m. and will offer food, live music, kids activities, and more. Music will be played by bands from the Atlanta music school Guitar Shed, and teachers from Morningside Presbyterian Preschool will be there to craft with the kids.

All your favorite vendors from Morningside are expected to be in attendance. Buy fresh produce from Diamond Hills Farms or Row by Rowe Organic Farm. Riverview Farm and Grateful Pastures will have you covered for meat and eggs, and you can peruse the other offerings while you sip on hot coffee.

The market is located at the Morningside Presbyterian Church parking lot at 1411 N. Morningside Drive.