Even life in Metro Atlanta can seem a little lonesome after a busy week at work or being cooped up by inclement weather. Not only that, in a city of more than 6 million, meeting people that share your interests can be difficult.

For those trying to get out of their comfort zone, looking for a change of pace or just trying to meet like-minded Atlantans, Decatur has a wide range of upcoming events to make the weekend relaxing and productive.

Courtesy Emory University

Emory University Dance Program Spring Concert (April 22nd)

Haven’t seen many professional dance shows? Emory Dance Company (EDC) is a group of professional-oriented student performers and choreographers that are perfect for those unfamiliar with dance recitals. Graduates and past dancers have gone on to preform and work with BlackLight Productions, Out of Hand Theatre, the Suarez Dance Theatre and more. Performers are graduates of Emory University’s higher-level choreography course. Doors open before the show time of 7:30 P.M. and tickets are $10 on the university’s website.

Comedy Over Easy at Waller Coffee Shop (April 22nd)

Ready for an evening featuring some of the best comics in Atlanta? Headliner Georgia Dawkins will round out 90 minutes of laughter at Decatur’s Waller Coffee Shop. Other featured comedians include Alisha M. Bridges, Christian Davis, Isabelle Pierre, Keonna Scott and Tamar Rubin.

Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase on Eventbrite. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the 90-minute show begins at 7 p.m.

Art in Legacy Park with Decatur’s Adult Art Camp (Sundays, beginning April 23rd)

Wouldn’t it be nice to meet some new faces while making art for friends and family? Decatur’s Adult Art Camp allows you to learn new skills and make friends in nature every Sunday with a catered lunch. Each four-hour session is also ended with guided yoga, soundscape therapy and mini meet-and-greet. Tickets are $300 per session and are available for purchase online.

Feed Atlanta Veterans volunteer event (April 28th)

Soldiers’ Atlanta is operating a drive-thru style food and can drive on the 22nd of this month. Not only is this a great way to give back to your community, you may make some friends that enjoy giving back to Decatur too!

Courtesy Eagle Eye Books Facebook

Eagle Eye Books 20th anniversary celebration (April 29th)

Resident-favorite, indie bookstore Eagle Eye Books will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Saturday, April 29th. Eagle Eye Books plans for authors from the community to attend for meet-and-greets. Also on the agenda are games, food and drinks from Community BBQ, Cake sponsored by Stuckey’s, Bookshop Bingo, and discounts on books. If you’re a fan of local bookstores you won’t want to miss this celebration.

Amplify Decatur (April 27th – 30th)

After celebrating Decatur’s favorite local bookstore, head back from the north side of town to historic Downtown Decatur for Amplify Decatur festival. While tickets will cost you $75, the jams will stay with you for years to come. Check out some highlights from last year’s show by clicking here.

Decatur Farmers Market (Every Wednesday, Seasonal)

A quick two block walk from Decatur’s train station is Decatur Farmer’s Market. After verifying the dates and times on their site, grab your reusable bags and head over to support sustainable, local agriculture.

Courtesy Decatur Arts Festival

Decatur Art Festival and Art Walk in historic Decatur Square (May 5th – 7th)

Decatur’s annual Art Festival and Art Walk will be held May 5-7, rain or shine. You’ll not only be able to explore the historic sights of Decatur, but get to see some interesting pieces. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and meet some local artists. Live music will also be held amongst the stalls of artists.

Dekalb Library movie showing: ‘Women Talking’ (May 12th)

Join the DeKalb County Library for its Friday Movies program on May 12 in the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library Meeting Room at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the first 40 attendees, with doors set to open 15 minutes before the movie starts. Groups of five or more are asked to call the branch before the day of the event. “Women Talking” is suitable for adults.

Courtesy Writer’s Block on Eventbrite

Writer’s Block: live music at Eddie’s Attic (May 23rd)

Writer’s Block is a traveling showcase of indie and rock artists. Although they were formed in Los Angeles and predominantly feature acts from the West Coast, they’ll be in Decatur – at popular drink and grub destination, Eddie’s Attic, later next month. Tickets are $15 and all ages are welcome.