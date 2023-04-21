In the history of comebacks, vinyl records might just reign supreme. Nearly extinct in the 90s and early aughts, vinyl has reemerged as the music buyer’s format of choice.

In 2022, vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since 1987. In the age of Spotify and Apple, millions of music lovers decided that there is still something to be said for holding a physical copy of your favorite album.

Vinyl collector and writer Chad Radford tapped into the re-embrace of records in a new book just out from The History Press called “Atlanta Record Stores: An Oral History.”

Chad Radford

Radford (who, for transparency’s sake, was also the inaugural editor of the Rough Draft newsletter) narrowed his focus to record stores that you can still visit today.

Wax ‘n’ Facts in Little Five Points, Wuxtry in Decatur, and Fantasyland in Buckhead have all been in business for nearly 50 years.

“Those three stores are the kings,” Radford said. “Wax ‘n’ Facts pre-dates New Wave and Punk as phenomenons. They have witnessed a lot at that store.”

Criminal Records, Ella Guru, relative newcomer Disorder Vinyl, and an ode to the much-missed Eat More Records are also included in the book.

Rather than a straight narrative, Radford let the owners, employees past and present, musicians, and shoppers tell the stories of the record stores in a series of oral histories. It’s a breezy, funny, nostalgic read.

And he’s not done yet. Radford said the interest in the book has already led to discussions with the press for volume two. He said he wants to dive into folks’ memories of former institutions like Tower Records, Peaches, and Turtles.

Radford will be signing copies of the book on Saturday, April 22, from noon to 1 p.m. at Criminal Records in Little Five Points. It also happens to be Record Store Day, and Radford is jonesing to get his hands on limited edition pressings of “Urban Urbane” by David J, John Doe’s “Six Fables,” and Agnostic Front’s “United Blood.”



Later in the afternoon, Radford will be at a tent in Findley Plaza signing books and speaking to vinyl junkies, but be sure to pick up a copy of the book first at nearby Criminal, Wax ‘n’ Facts, or Moods Music.