Are you on the hunt for your dream home in Decatur, GA? Look no further than 2960 Lavista Court. This stunning property is a perfect blend of modern luxury and classic charm, listed for just over $1.4 million.

Located in a peaceful, family-friendly neighborhood, this home offers the epitome of Southern hospitality. With 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and over 3,000 square feet of living space, there’s plenty of room for the whole family to stretch out and enjoy.

Entrance, Dining Room, & Family Room

As you step into the house, you’ll be greeted by the bright and airy living room, which leads into an open-concept layout that’s perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a spacious island, providing the perfect space to prepare delicious meals and indulge in family dinners.

The family room features a cozy fireplace and plenty of natural light, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind. With beautiful hardwood floors and exquisite finishes, this home is the definition of elegance and luxury.

Kitchen & Pantry

As you step into the house, you’ll be greeted by the bright and airy living room, which leads into an open-concept layout that’s perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a spacious island, providing the perfect space to prepare delicious meals and indulge in family dinners.

Upstairs Bedrooms & Spare Rooms

Upstairs, you’ll find the spacious master suite, complete with a luxurious spa-like bathroom and a walk-in closet. The bathroom features a large soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity, providing a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home. There are also three additional bedrooms, each with ample closet space and plenty of natural light.

Bathrooms

The bathrooms at 2960 Lavista Court are a luxurious spa-like retreat. The bathroom features a large soaking tub, a separate shower, and double vanity with a granite countertop. The finishes are exquisite, and the bathroom is naturally well-lit. It is a perfect place to unwind after a long day or start your day off in a relaxing way.

Extra Amenities & Outside Patio

But that’s not all – this home also features a finished basement with additional living space, perfect for a home theater, game room, or home gym. The basement also includes an additional bedroom and full bathroom, providing guests with a private oasis.

Outside, you’ll find a beautifully landscaped yard, complete with a patio and plenty of room for outdoor dining and entertaining. The yard is perfect for hosting summer barbecues, family gatherings or just a place to relax with a good book.

This home is listed by Cynthia Richardson with Palmer House Properties, and you can find out more information on the listing here.