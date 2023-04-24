The DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL) is gearing up to host an entire month of free programming for local senior residents.

“We have some very active seniors in DeKalb who love the library, and we look forward to celebrating Older Americans Month (OAM) with them each year,” said Myguail Chappel, library branch supervisor.

During the month of May, DCPL is celebrating OAM. OAM was established in 1963. It aims to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans. The theme for this year is ‘Aging Unbound’.

To celebrate the occasion, DCPL will host more than 30 free programs throughout May. Programs will include:

Book clubs

Arts and crafts

Bingo

Line dance lessons

Health and fitness classes

Retirement planning

“Members of the community who serve on our senior advisory board help guide the programs and services we offer for OAM and year round. With their feedback, we have something to do for most everyone,” said Chappel.

DCPL is collaborating with DeKalb County Human Services and DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs for several OAM programs.

Some of these programs are located at neighborhood and multipurpose senior centers or other county facilities.

Additionally, some of the events will also require registration. For additional information or to register, click here.