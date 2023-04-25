The 31st Annual Taste of Alpharetta celebration has announced a tasty slate of participating restaurants.

The event will take place on May 11 from 5-10 p.m., according to a press release. This year’s festival will feature samples from chefs around the city, live music, and plenty of activities for kids.

This year’s restaurants include Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Bocado, Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar, Mama’s Pizza, Southern Baked Pie Company, Ceviche Taqueria & Margarita Bar, and plenty of others. The full list of restaurants can be viewed online. The festival will also include beer from Tribute Brewing and wine from the Imagery Wine Collection.

Tickets can be purchased here.