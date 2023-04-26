💡Illumine 2023 will transform the grounds of Oakland Cemetery with innovative lighting displays, art installations, art vendors, and live music. Multiple dates, Thurs., Apr. 27 through Sun., May 7.



🖼 Frame the Future, featuring the works of longtime professional Paint Love artists, will open tomorrow at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. Thurs., Apr. 27 from 6-9 p.m.



🎨 Chattahoochee Food Works presents the Atlanta F.A.M. Fashion, Art, & Music party for local creatives. Thurs., Apr. 27 from 6-10 p.m.



🗣 Artist Talk with Paul S. Benjamin about his “Atlanta BLACK” exhibition will take place at the Hammonds House Museum on Thurs., Apr. 27 at 6:30 p.m.



👨🏾‍🎨 Discussion about Black Baroque art with Dr. Adrienne L. Childs at the High Museum of Art on Thurs., Apr. 27 from 7-8 p.m.



🖌 Acclaimed Israeli artists Maya Gelfman and Roie Avidan will return to Atlanta to paint a new mural “Mantra” on the side of CORE Dance in Downtown Decatur Square. Thurs., Apr. 27 from 7-9 p.m.



🗣 Spalding Nix Fine Art presents an Instagram Artist Talk with Christina Renfer Vogel on Thurs., Apr. 27 at 11 a.m.



🧃 Tyler Perry Studios presents the Official Mac & Juice Art & Fashion Fair with art, fashion, music, and entertainment. Fri., Apr. 28 from 7 p.m. to midnight. (pictured)



🖼 On Friday mornings Diana Toma will teach En Plein Air Painting at the Abernathy Arts Center in Sandy Springs. Fri., Apr. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



💫 Whimsy & Wander featuring the works of Marc Boyson, Philip Carpenter, and Trevian Dowell opens at Kai Lin Art on Fri., Apr. 28 starting at 7 p.m.



👅 The Roswell Fine Arts Alliance presents their 5th annual A Taste For Art silent auction, wine and charcuterie tasting. Fri., Apr. 28 at 7 p.m.



🖼 Pryor Fine Art debuts the works of Peter Burega and Katharina Chapuis on Fri., Apr. 28 from 6-8 p.m.



🎨 Experiment with painting techniques at the Painting without a Brush workshop at Scraplanta Creative Reuse. Fri., Apr. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.



👏 Johnson Lowe Gallery presents a closing reception for The Alchemists with a panel discussion on Sat., Apr. 29 from 3-5 p.m.



🛍 Explore Brookhaven and srmART CONNECT kick off the second Art Pop Up + Shop in Town Brookhaven. Fri., Apr. 28 through Sat., Apr. 29.



🏷 The 25th Annual Wesleyan Artist Market will be held from Fri., Apr. 28 through Sat., Apr. 29 at the Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, GA.



💃🏾 The Johns Creek International Festival will celebrate culture through traditional food, music, and art. On the field across from the Atlanta Athletic Club on Sat., Apr. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 pm.



🎨 The works of Glenn Paul will be on display during the Color and Conscience Art and Gallery opening on Sat., Apr. 29.



💐 Make a tissue paper flowerpot at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market on Sat., Apr. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



📷 Photographs from the adventures of world traveler Arthur Ratliff will be on display in the African Diaspora Photo Exhibit at the Stone Mountain Sue Kellogg Library. Sat., Apr. 29 at 12 p.m.



🛍 The Empire Arts Gallery presents an Outdoor Artist Market with more than a dozen local vendors. Sat., Apr. 29 starting at 11 a.m.



👶 Toddler Takeover at the High Museum of Art is this weekend, Sat. and Sun., Apr. 29 and 30. Geared towards children from newborns through 5-year-olds, the weekend will include a children’s parade, activities with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, art-making, and theater performances.



🚲 Spin the District brings an artist market, bicycle races, food trucks, games, and festivities to the streets of Hapeville. Sat., Apr. 29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



🌷 Moondog Growlers, Hue Designs ATL, and Project Love Light present their 2023 Spring Art Market featuring local artists, music, food, and beer. Sat., Apr. 29 from 3-9 p.m. at Moondog Growlers in Dunwoody.



🖼 Gwinnett Parks and Recreation presents Art on the Chattahoochee, an artist market with live music at Jones Bridge Park in Peachtree Corners, GA. Sat., Apr. 29 from 12-4 p.m.



🦋 This weekend is the 2023 Inman Park Festival which promises a parade, art vendors, dance performances, circus performances, food trucks, music, and more. Sat., Apr. 29 through Sun., Apr. 30.



🗣 High Museum of Art hosts a discussion with Koyo Kouoh, Executive Director and Chief Curator of Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, on the redefinition of art institutions in postcolonial nations. Sat., Apr. 29 from 2-3 p.m.



🎞 Northside, the documentary film about Northside Tavern in Atlanta, will screen at the Out Front Theatre Company on Sat., Apr. 29 from 4-6 p.m.



🍔 Come as you are to network at the Beer Burger and Booze Film Mixer sponsored by StillFire Brewing. At Murph’s on Sat., Apr. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m.



⚗️ JUSTICE: The Exhibition opens at Science Gallery Atlanta on Sat., Apr. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



🍷 Taste of Teal: Wine Tasting & Art Exhibit offers an afternoon of local art and wines to raise funds for efforts to prevent sexual assault. At the ArtsXchange in East Point on Sat., Apr. 29 from 12-2 p.m.



🕺 Bid on art as well as handmade goods, experiences, getaways, and more at the Waldorf School of Atlanta Back to the 80s Gala & Auction. The Oak House in Avondale Estates, Sat., Apr. 29 at 6 p.m.



🖼 The two-day Suwanee Arts Festival returns this weekend to Suwanee Town Center with art, crafts, food, and entertainment. Sat., Apr. 29 and Sun., Apr. 30.

🛍 Celebrate spring and queer art to browse and buy at the Southern Fried Queer Pride (SFQP) Spring Artist Market. Sun., Apr. 30 from 2-6 p.m. at Best End Brewing Co.

🏷 Every last Sunday of the month, Eventide Brewing hosts an Artist Market & Craft Show in Grant Park. Sun., Apr. 30 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

🌻 The Duluth Spring Arts Festival will bring more than 125 artists, a children’s area, local food, art demonstrations, and live music. Sun., Apr. 30 from 3-9 p.m.



🧑🏻‍🦳 Convening of Arts and Aging, a day of discussion about the benefits of engaging with art for seniors, will provide meaningful conversation with art colleagues and senior services. High Museum of Art, Tues., May 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.