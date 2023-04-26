Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift

The Atlanta Hawks’ upset over the Boston Celtics means a sixth game must be played at State Farm Arena on Thursday night, which means the scheduled Janet Jackson concert has been moved to Friday.

Friday also happens to be the first of a sold-out, three-night stand by Taylor Swift next door at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That means around 90,000 fans will be converging on the two venues at exactly the same time.

Both State Farm and Mercedes-Benz officials are urging concert-goers to use MARTA, taxis, or ride-share options since parking is already sold out for the Swift show in the surrounding lots.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Taylor Swift merchandise will be available on International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, April 27.

Beginning Friday, April 28, the outside merch location will open at noon and will continue selling Swift souvenirs after the show each day through Sunday.

But even if you don’t make it to the merch pop-up, there will be 26 different locations on five different levels of The Benz selling memorabilia for The Eras Tour.