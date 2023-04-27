Grady Hospital

Grady Health System announced Thursday that it will open two new outpatient centers, expanding access to primary and specialty care for residents in central and south Fulton County.

The recently approved GA-AIDE directed payment program provided Grady with the necessary financial support from federal and state partners to open these two new sites, according to a press release.

These new centers will be located south of I-20, which has seen increased demand for better access to healthcare resources following the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Atlanta Medical Center, according to the release.



The locations:

Lee + White Outpatient Center, 1000 Lee St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Cascade Outpatient Center, 3355 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30311

“We have listened to our community and paid close attention to the areas that need more health services,” said John Haupert, president and CEO at Grady, said in a statement. “We conducted research and identified these neighborhoods that have seen significant population growth but have historically lacked access to primary and specialty care.”

The centers will be fully staffed to provide comprehensive primary care and specialty services, including cardiology, HIV services, mammography, rehabilitation, x-ray, lab, and pharmacy.

“The opening of these new outpatient centers demonstrates Grady’s commitment to removing the physical barriers to receiving quality health care,” said Haupert. “We are excited to continue partnering with other community providers and our county partners to serve patients by meeting them where they are to improve their health and well-being.”

The Cascade location will open by July 2023 and the Lee + White location will open in late 2023. With the addition of these centers, Grady will operate eight outpatient centers serving the metro Atlanta community.

To learn more about Grady’s neighborhood health centers and locations, please visit https://www.gradyhealth.org/locations/.

Following the announcement, Mayor Andre Dickens released this statement:

“Grady’s new outpatient centers—and the sense of urgency in ensuring they are fully operational by the end of this year—reflects their values and continued commitment to Atlanta’s communities. They understand the need for primary, urgent and specialty care below I-20 and have met the moment. Thank you to Grady and all of our partners while we continue to work with an array of stakeholders to bring another hospital to our city—the group project that is Atlanta.”