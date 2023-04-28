Baolicious drops new sausage & egg + hashbrown & egg baos this weekend at Peachtree Road Farmer’s Market.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 106 events, with 64 ITP and 42 OTP.



Here are our recommendations:

Ticketed events (not cheap, but worth it):

@blacklabeldinnerclub from @nikkiskitchenatl is hosting a fabulous dinner at @condesacoffee on Friday

@heritage.atl is selling tickets to their Saturday Haitian dinner at @bread_and_butterfly to raise money for @hopeforhaiti.

Other tidbits:

@tritonyards is having their grand re-opening on May 5 to bring food trucks back to the West End. What great news for Capital View neighborhood and some of the best food trucks around.

@rystable is raising money to create a space for food justice advocacy, where growers and community members can exchange information and share delicious meals together.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Grant Park: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets)

12:00pm | Estrellita

Underwood Hills: Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

2:30pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Avondale Estates: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

West End: Salty Smiles (SE Asian Street Food), Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese), Crinkles by Nina (desserts)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

O4W: Black Label (African American)

7:00pm – 9:00pm | Condesa Coffee

SATURDAY

Buckhead: Baolicious (steamed buns), Soup Belly (dumplings)

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Avondale Estates: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Barangay | ATL (Filipino)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Grant Park: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets)

12:00pm | Estrellita

West End: Salty Smiles (SE Asian Street Food)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

SUNDAY

Decatur: Baolicious (steamed buns), Crinkles by Nina (desserts)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Teahouse

Grant Park: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets)

12:00pm | Estrellita

Midtown Mutt Gala

2:00pm – 5:00pm | 10th Street Park

O4W: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken Carribean Fusion

3:00pm | The Bookhouse Pub