On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 106 events, with 64 ITP and 42 OTP.
Here are our recommendations:
- Mutt Gala: We just love the @midtown_atl powered Pawties at the 10th Street Dog Park and the Mutt Gala on Sunday is going to be the best one yet. Dressed to the nines will be both pet doggies (you know, kinda like the Met Gala) and @fripperssausages hot doggies. @bravewojtek is in charge of the hot doggy wardrobe, offering up a nice variety of gourmet dogs including the Iron Curtain Dog (with caviar!), Hawaiian Pizza Dog and the Horseradish Polish Kielbasa Roll. He’s even bringing some pierogies.
- Filipino and New School GA BBQ Collab: We just LOVE it when our buddies @secretpintbbq and @barangayatl fuse their respective BBQ genres with two different platters. Smoked turkey breast inasal? Smoked Pinoy BBQ spareribs? Yes, please! Find them @littlecottagebrewery on Saturday.
- Wrapping Up Filipino Food Month: All weekend at @estrellitafilipino @threelolasbakeshop will be serving up some amazing Filipino desserts including Summer Berry Sans Rival & Fruity Pebbles Flan Layer Cake.
- Baos & Dumplings in Buckhead: @soupbelly_atl and @baolicious.atl are bringing a wide variety of wrapped deliciousness to the @ptreefarmersmkt, including the debut of breakfast baos.
- Songkran 3.0: It’s a @saltysmilesyt Thai/Laos new year as they bring their friends @bamepopup and @crinklesbynina to celebrate Songkran at @boggssocial on Friday
- Caribbean Fusion: @atljerkking and @saucequeen.co are serving up a collaborative menu with Jerk octopus, chicken, ribs and lamb along with oxtail empanadas.
- Phở Cue Phïner Beer: head out to @roundtripbeer on Friday to celebrate the release of Phïner Bởck, their beer collab with @eatphocue. Pair it with Phở Cue’s fabulous Viet Tex BBQ.
- Bryan Furman BBQ: @bryanfurmanbbq is back with his award winning BBQ on Saturday in Riverside
Ticketed events (not cheap, but worth it):
- @blacklabeldinnerclub from @nikkiskitchenatl is hosting a fabulous dinner at @condesacoffee on Friday
- @heritage.atl is selling tickets to their Saturday Haitian dinner at @bread_and_butterfly to raise money for @hopeforhaiti.
Other tidbits:
- @tritonyards is having their grand re-opening on May 5 to bring food trucks back to the West End. What great news for Capital View neighborhood and some of the best food trucks around.
- @rystable is raising money to create a space for food justice advocacy, where growers and community members can exchange information and share delicious meals together.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Grant Park: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets)
12:00pm | Estrellita
Underwood Hills: Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)
2:30pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Avondale Estates: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
West End: Salty Smiles (SE Asian Street Food), Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese), Crinkles by Nina (desserts)
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
O4W: Black Label (African American)
7:00pm – 9:00pm | Condesa Coffee
SATURDAY
Buckhead: Baolicious (steamed buns), Soup Belly (dumplings)
8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market
Avondale Estates: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Barangay | ATL (Filipino)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Grant Park: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets)
12:00pm | Estrellita
West End: Salty Smiles (SE Asian Street Food)
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
SUNDAY
Decatur: Baolicious (steamed buns), Crinkles by Nina (desserts)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Teahouse
Grant Park: Three Lolas Bake Shop (Filipino sweets)
12:00pm | Estrellita
2:00pm – 5:00pm | 10th Street Park
O4W: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken Carribean Fusion
3:00pm | The Bookhouse Pub