Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade (Photo by Steve Eberhardt)

Festival season is in full swing around metro Atlanta, offering everything from arts & crafts and music to home tours and lantern parades.

We’ve rounded up a guide of some must-see events in May, plus we have many more at the How Do You Atlanta? event calendar.

Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade

Thousands are expected to flock to the Westside Trail on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:45 p.m. Lin-up will begin at 7:45 p.m. at Adair Park 1 for those who want to build a lantern and take part in the parade. A number of lantern-making workshops are planned leading up to the parade. Get more details at art.beltline.org or weirdgonepro.com.

City Green Live in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs Concerts

City Green Live and Concerts by the Spring series return this spring and summer with an eclectic mix of music. Coming up the Geek Squad Band (May 7), The Black Jacket Symphony (May 26), Carpool (June 4), Anderson East (June 16), and Dave Koz & Friends (July 14). See the full lineup and get more details at citysprings.com.

Pedal the Parks

Pedal the Parks is back as a one-day, 6-mile, family-friendly ride through 6 Brookhaven parks. This year’s ride features perks in each park. Meet at Skyland Park for a 2 p.m. kickoff. More details at explorebrookhaven.com.



Shaky Knees Festival

For those who still need a little rock ‘n roll in their lives, the Shaky Knees Fest returns to Atlanta’s Central Park on May 5-7 with headliners The Killers, Muse, and The Lumineers along with Great Van Fleet, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, Hozier, The Flaming Lips and many more. Tickets are sold out, but there’s a wait list at shakykneesfestival.com.

Momocon

The “all-ages geek culture convention” is back May 25-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown. There will be plenty of cosplay, vendors, panels, and special guests including legendary Disney director/animator Don Bluth (“Sleeping Beauty,” ‘Pete’s Dragon,” “Robin Hood” and “The Rescuers”). Get all the details at momocon.com.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

The 13th annual festival on May 13-14 will feature 175 artists and artisans, a children’s area, food, and acoustic music. Find out more at chastainparkartsfestival.com.

Decatur Arts Festival

Downtown Decatur will be buzzing with artists, music, food and more on May 5-8 for the annual arts festival. The weekend kicks off with the Art Walk on Friday, May 5 with music on the square and local galleries and businesses showcasing work by local artists. The weekend artist market will feature more than 120 artists exhibiting and selling their creations. A kid’s area and full slate of music is also on the menu. Visit decaturartsfestival.com for the full schedule.

Kirkwood Spring Fling & Tour of Homes

The 20th annual festival will feature an artist market, a kids’ area, 5K race, and a tour of homes. The Wing Fling invites challengers to compete for the title of best chicken wings. The event is one-day only, May 13, at Bessie Branham Park. Find out more at historickirkwood.org.

Sweet Auburn Spring Fest

Jazz, food, vendors, and more will be on hand for the 37th annual festival taking place May 13-14 in Downtown Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn District. See the lineup at sweetauburn.com.

Virginia Highland Porchfest

The third-annual Porchfest is drumming up to present a record-breaking lineup of 85 bands on 55 porches across the neighborhood on Saturday, May 20. See the lineup and details at virginiahighlanddistrict.com/porchfest.

Dunwoody Arts Festival

The festival returns May 13-14 with artisans, vendors, a kid’s zone, food, and more at the Dunwoody Village Shopping Center. See more details at splashfestivals.com.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

The Atlanta Jazz Festival returns to Piedmont Park May 27-29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day featuring headliners Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Stanley Clarke, and Ledisi. See the full lineup and associated events at atljazzfest.com.

Stanley Clarke is one of the headliners at the Atlanta Jazz Festival.