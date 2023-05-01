Alexandra Thim, right, was named the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities Volunteer of the Year. (Atlanta RHMC)

Alexandra Thim, the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities Volunteer of the Year, has a long history with the charity.

Thim, a Decatur resident, used to manage the Ronald McDonald House at Egleston for four years before she changed careers to work in a school environment so she could be home with her kids in the summer and after school. But when she retired nine years ago, Thim started volunteering.

The Ronald McDonald House partners with children’s hospitals and gives families a place to stay close to their hospitalized child. Families don’t have to pay, although Thim said a $10 per night donation is requested but is not required.

Both houses in Atlanta – near Egleston and in Sandy Springs near Scottish Rite – try to provide dinner every night. Sometimes volunteer groups come in and provide meals on the weekend. They have a pantry available with food. The houses also have toiletries available, providing a clean room and a private bath.

“They get to stay as long as the child is in the hospital or in day treatment,” she said.

Thim said she does a little bit of everything. Sometimes she makes sure the pantry is stocked and the laundry baskets for families are filled with supplies. She’ll clean the refrigerator or man the phone when the staff is in a meeting.

“The staff loves it because it helps them with things they don’t have time for, and everybody is so appreciative. And I just find it so satisfying to be able to do this for these families that are going through a difficult time,” Thim said.

When she worked as the house manager, people asked her if it was depressing, but she said no.

“On the contrary, it’s a very uplifting situation because sometimes you’d have a child that is there for treatment. And they’ll smile at you and it’s like OK, they’ve made my day,” she said.

Another volunteer who enjoys helping out is Sandy Springs resident Dick Schweitzer. He recently celebrated his 93rd birthday at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities location near Scottish Rite. He greets families, makes meals and delivers games and crafts.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit armhc.org/volunteer.

Sandy Springs resident Dick Schweitzer spent his 93rd birthday volunteering at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House near Scottish Rite. (Atlanta RHMC)