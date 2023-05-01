Courtesy MARTA

MARTA and DeKalb County announced that they have made progress toward a transit-oriented development (TOD) master plan for the Kensington train station on the East/West Line.

The announcement comes after the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning of the area in support of mixed-use development plans.

According to MARTA, the Commissioners Board found that the rezoning of the 35-acre area surrounding Kensington Station fell in line with the community’s vision for TOD at the station — which was defined in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative Plan and the 2050 DeKalb Unified Plan that was adopted late last year.

“We are grateful for the support of the DeKalb County Commission and this vital rezoning designation,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

“We are now ready to solicit developers to work with MARTA and DeKalb to turn the undeveloped and underused property around the rail station into a community hub with affordable housing and neighborhood amenities.”

MARTA and DeKalb County began the Kensington Station TOD master planning process last June. During that time, they started an interactive website, held community meetings and inquired about stakeholder involvement.

Among the proposed plans for the area — as outlined in the Kensington TOD Master Plan — include affordable senior and workforce housing, a brand new headquarters for the Housing Authority of DeKalb County (HADC) and more.

“I have long supported MARTA and the important role it plays in community development,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw. “The Kensington TOD will provide affordable housing and other amenities while reflecting the diversity and spirit of our county and serve as a catalyst for the planned revitalization of Memorial Drive.”

To learn more about the Kensington Station Master Plan, click here.