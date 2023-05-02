Renderings of Message in a Bottle.

The third new restaurant at the Dunwoody Village’s entertainment complex is expected to open in late fall.

The seafood concept is called Message in a Bottle and comes from Dash Hospitality, which also owns the craft beer, wine and whiskey bar Bar{n} and the barbecue joint Morty’s Meat & Supply located in the Village.

Dash Hospitality Owner David Abes originally brought his idea for an entertainment complex for Dunwoody Village before the city’s Development Authority in early 2021. Plans for the complex at that time included five new restaurants, a courtyard with outdoor seating, an outdoor screen, and a concert stage.

According to a press release, Message in a Bottle is based on some of Abes’ favorite beach restaurants and will feature a 100-seat dining room with a raw bar, screened-in porch, and private dining room.

“It has been inspiring to watch the neighborhood embrace the growth of The Village Dunwoody, and they are excited for superior seafood & sailor spirits from Message in a Bottle,” Abes said in a statement. “Like all of our restaurants, the focus is on the highest quality ingredients with genuine hospitality in a fun atmosphere.”

The two other restaurants that were originally slated to round out the complex were Cuco’s Cantina and Yofi, a Mediterranean concept. According to a spokesperson for DASH Hospitality, Cuco’s will remain on a food truck in the complex called the Funwoody Food Truck for the foreseeable future. A future opening date for a Yofi’s brick and mortar storefront is yet to be determined, but once Message in a Bottle opens, there will be a Yofi’s pop-up on the food truck.