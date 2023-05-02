The Same House announced an unrestricted donation of $50,000 to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) today. The majority of the donation will support scholarships and will help support UNCF’s mission to grow the total annual number of African American college graduates.

Launched in January, the Same House is a new community services movement to help bridge societal divisions and improve economic mobility for the underprivileged.

“It is our great pleasure to extend our support to the UNCF mission,” said Same House CEO Rodney Bullard. “With this gift, we hope to prompt engagement in our community to support the next generation in achieving a higher education and a brighter future.”

The donation supports UNCF’s mission to forge a prosperous and nationally-recognized pipeline of under-represented students receiving access to a college education. UNCF’s assists African American college graduates by cultivating activities that ensure more students are college-ready, enroll in college and persist to graduation.

“We are honored and thrilled to have received this donation from The Same House, and our congratulations to Rodney Bullard and Dan Cathy on the launch of this much needed new organization in the Atlanta area,” said UNCF Assistant Vice President, Justine Boyd “These funds will help to bolster our scholarship program, along with our outreach and unyielding perseverance to invest in better futures for our students.”

The Same House evolved from Beloved Benefit, an annual “come as you are experience” for a cross-section of people from neighborhoods in Atlanta featuring concerts with well-known performers, like Usher and Maroon 5. The organization has raised more than $12 million for a wide range of community organizations in the city. During the 2019 Beloved Benefit, the late Congressman John Lewis told the audience, “we are all from the same house” inspiring the organization’s name.

This year’s Beloved Benefit takes place August 24th at the World Congress Center and will feature singer and songwriter, John Legend. The beneficiaries of the 2023 concert are: Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship, First Step Staffing, Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Westside Future Fund.

