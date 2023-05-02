Snap Thai Fish House opened in Buckhead on May 1.

A new Thai restaurant has officially opened its doors in Buckhead.

Snap Thai Fish House, a Thai-inspired seafood concept, held its grand opening on May 1 at 3699 Lenox Road, Suite 5. The restaurant comes from Chef Pattie Lawlertratana and features fresh seafood prepared with Thai flavors and textures.

“I hope that every guest who walks through our doors at Snap Thai Fish House feels transported to the beautiful coast of Thailand through the flavors and atmosphere of our restaurant,” Lawlertratana said in a statement.

Before May 1, the restaurant held a soft launch phase with limited hours as well as a limited menu of wine, cocktails and food. The restaurant has now expanded its hours and menu, and will be open seven days a week.