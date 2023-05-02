Electric Owl Studios is expected to open on June 8.

Electric Owl Studios, a film and television studio built with sustainability in mind, has set its opening date for June 8.

The studio, which is located at 3963 Redan Road, is billed as the world’s first LEED (or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified film studio. The studio was co-founded by Capstone South Properties CEO and former Third Rail Studios Owner Michael Hahn and former Third Rail President Dan Rosenfelt.

“Our goal is to be an easily accessible, turn-key film & TV studio offering superior facilities, services, and a friendly, reliable experience for our production clients,” Rosenfelt said in a statement. “Our focus on environmental stewardship aims to reduce the impact the production process can have on our planet by leading innovation in every aspect of filming including design, construction, materials, and overall day to day operations.”

In a previous interview with Rough Draft Atlanta, Hahn said that Electric Owl will operate with solar power and that 30% of its energy will come from renewable resources. He also said that crews will be given a manual for how to operate in a green manner throughout production.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said he’s proud the studio chose DeKalb as its home.

“As a leader in Georgia’s film infrastructure, we are overjoyed to see new jobs and investment being created in our community and our county’s film and television production industry continuing to boom,” he said in a statement.