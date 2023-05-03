BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

A mug shot of the Midtown shooting suspect, Deion Patterson, released by APD.

One person is dead and four people have been shot at the Northside Medical Center facility at 1110 West Peachtree St. in Midtown.

APD has identified the shooter as Deion Patterson, 24, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police advise people not to approach the suspect and call 911.

Police had earlier released surveillance footage of the shooter inside the building holding what appears to be a handgun.

Police advised people in the area to secure their buildings and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is advised to stay away.

Atlanta Public Schools said Midtown High School and others in the Midtown area are on lockdown, as well.

WSB-TV reports that the shooting victims have been brought to Grady Hospital, the city’s only level-one trauma center. Visitation was temporarily suspended, but that has now been lifted.

Grady Chief Medical Officer Robert Jansen said in a news conference that three of the victims were in critical condition. Another victim was still being evaluated in the emergency room. All of the victims are adults, Jansen said.

There is also an active police presence at the High Museum of Art, according to an alert from the City of Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.