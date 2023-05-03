While there are a few ways to meet people in the digital age, Facebook Groups is likely still the most convenient. Residents of Decatur – and greater East Metro Atlanta – have a vast array of options with this groups and we’ve put together this article to highlight some of the best.

What’s Happening in Decatur

The What’s Happening in Decatur Facebook Group is a nearly-30,000 strong forum and message/posting board of Decatur residents. The group is heavily moderated and family friendly, and caters to a wide variety of interests, including event planning, neighborhood alerts, restaurant and venue recommendations, business reviews and more. While selling services and items and advertising are discouraged, there are ways to network in What’s Happening Decatur that go beyond the typical Facebook Marketplace pages.

Decatur Neighbors

Decatur Neighbors is a private Facebook Group dedicated to keeping Decatur a safe, connected community. While primarily focused on providing a springboard for information related to East Atlanta and Decatur, Decatur Neighbors also allows for postings about upcoming public festivities and activities. Nonetheless, the page is moderated and spam or advertising is deleted promptly.

Decatur Georgia Area Swap (Buy/Sell/Trade/Gift)

The Decatur Area Swap Facebook Group is a convenient way to sell or declutter and re-home some of your lightly used items gathering dust. This is a private group and is moderated to maintain a serious and business-like atmosphere. While there are other options for Marketplace-style transactions in Decatur, Decatur Area Swap seems to be the most popular. Even better, purchasing or selling on Decatur Area Swap saves you the hassle of shipping, as meet-ups are often the go to way of exchanging.

City of Decatur Group

The City of Decatur Facebook Group is another private, moderated message/posting board that is focused on bringing together individuals at events and public gatherings. Their description suggests that with the imminent 2023 summer fast approaching they’ll be a great resource for organizing pool parties, barbecues and more. While the group has just less than 2,000 members, postings occur daily. Sometimes smaller groups are the way to make meaningful connections!