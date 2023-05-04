This Friday is Cinco de Mayo, and when it comes to celebrating, you’ve got a ton of options.

If you struggling to figure out where to get the best margaritas or where you can find the best deals, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Take a look below at all the festive happenings in the city, and try out one of these great haunts tomorrow to celebrate.

Alma Cocina

Both the downtown and Buckhead locations of this restaurant will be offering drink deals you won’t want to miss. Head on over for $7 strawberry margaritas, $5 pineapple express shots, and $4 Tecates. You can make reservations online.

The cocktail cart at Palo Santo.

Palo Santo

Palo Santo delivers a healthy mix of authentic and modern Mexican cuisine, and has a table-side tequila and mezcal cart that you won’t want to miss. You can make reservations here.

HOBNOB’s Alpharetta location at Halcyon will be hosting a party at its patio bar starting at 6:30 p.m.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

Join the party at HOBNOB! The Alpharetta location at Halcyon will be hosting a party at its patio bar starting at 6:30 p.m. Come rain or come shine, guests can enjoy live music from a seven-piece band called Catalina Sabrosa, and enjoy margarita and taco specials. HOBNOB’s other locations in Brookhaven, Dunwoody, and Atlantic Station, will also be celebrating with specials and live music. Reservations can be made online.

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina

Even after May 5, the party doesn’t stop at Tin Lizzy’s. From May 3-7, all locations will be offering $7 El Jimador margaritas as well as $7 32-ounce Dos Equis drafts.

Superica

You can celebrate Cinco de Mayo at every Superica location around the metro area, including the new Dunwoody and West Midtown spots. Reservations are not available, but you can join the waitlist at multiple locations or grab a margarita while you’re in line.

Chido & Padre’s opens at 2 p.m. on May 5.

Chido & Padre’s

This Buckhead eatery will be open from 2 p.m. until late into the night to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. A DJ will play from 6-10 p.m. to ramp up the fun. Reservations can be made online.

Humble Pie

Even Humble Pie is getting in on the Cinco de Mayo action. In addition to the restaurant’s regular menu, on May 5 guests can enjoy classic and flavored margaritas along with some new items such as street corn pizza and cinnamon sugar churros.

Minero is serving up food and drink specials to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Minero

Minero will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 5 and 6 with food and drink specials. Head on over to Ponce City Market for a delicious margarita, broiled oysters, and other great bites.

Hampton + Hudson

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, this Inman Park staple will be serving up tequila and mezcal margaritas, Lunazul shorties, and Tecate.

Azotea Cantina

This Atlantic Station restaurant is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $9 margaritas and $7 tequila shots. There will also be a live DJ and plenty of opportunities for dancing and fun.

Aerial Kitchen & Bar

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the clouds! Aerial Kitchen & Bar is hosting an event called Cinco in the Sky on May 5 from 5-10 p.m. Enjoy half-priced margaritas, music, and delicious food while taking in Atlanta’s beautiful skyline. You can RSVP for free here.