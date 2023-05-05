Rendering of the Peachtree Creek Greenway provided by the city of Brookhaven.

A new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 85 is in the works in Brookhaven, as the city is entering the engineering phase of a project that will eventually connect area medical campuses.

A 14-foot-wide trail will run from Emory University’s Executive Park South, across I-85 and continue to West Druid Hills Drive, connecting to the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

Another path will run between Emory’s Executive Park campus and the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital. The project is providing a safe alternative to walking along North Druid Hills Road.

Funded by Special Services District taxes, the bridge is estimated to cost $12 million.

Brookhaven adopted in 2016 a Bicycle, Pedestrian and Trail Plan to build on the existing network of trails, lanes, and paths with an expanded multimodal focus.

Now the city is updating the plan, asking residents for feedback.

“The overall goal of this plan is to provide safe, connected and efficient transportation for our residents, whether they are walking, biking, or using dockless mobility devices or public transportation,” said Assistant City Manager Patrice Ruffin.

An open house is taking place on May 18 at 6 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. The survey can be found here. Consultants for the project will also host a pop-up event on May 7 from 1:30-4 p.m. at Skyland Park, 2600 Skyland Drive, as part of the Brookhaven Bike Alliance’s Pedal the Parks.