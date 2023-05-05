Johns Creek is a city known for its luxury homes and top-notch amenities. If you are in search of a spacious and luxurious home in this city, look no further than 1110 Vintage Club Drive. This stunning $1.5 million estate listed by Tamarra Davis of Maximum One Greater Atlanta Realtors is a must-see.

As you enter the home, you are welcomed by a grand foyer with high ceilings and beautiful chandeliers. The main level boasts a formal dining room, a cozy living room with a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and a breakfast area with plenty of natural light.

The main level also includes a spacious master suite with a sitting area, a luxurious spa-like bathroom, and a large walk-in closet.

The upper level of the home features three additional bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom. These rooms are perfect for accommodating guests, family members, or even turning one into a home office. The lower level of the home is where you can entertain guests, with a large media room, a game room, a gym, and a wet bar. The lower level also includes a fifth bedroom and a full bathroom, which can be ideal for a nanny, in-laws, or an older child.

One of the standout features of this home is the outdoor living space. The backyard features a stunning pool with a hot tub and a waterfall, a covered patio with a fireplace, and a built-in grill. The backyard is perfect for hosting summer BBQs, birthday parties, or simply relaxing in the sun with your loved ones.

Located in the sought-after Vintage Club neighborhood, this home is just minutes away from some of the best schools, shopping, and dining that Johns Creek has to offer. The neighborhood is known for its picturesque streets and lush greenery, providing a peaceful and serene environment to live in. Plus, the home is within a short distance from the Atlanta Athletic Club, which is perfect for fitness enthusiasts.