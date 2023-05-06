Theatrical Outfit recently updated its lobby and bar area.

Theatrical Outfit (TO) will stage five plays for its 2023-2024 season.

“We are so proud of the range and depth of this season, which includes groundbreaking, award-winning plays, and undisputed masterpieces,” said TO’s artistic director Matt Torney.

The five main stage shows will include:

Passing Strange

TO’s new season will kick off with “Passing Strange,” which will run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 22.

“We are so excited to finally bring Passing Strange to Atlanta audiences, and every show this season will offer a completely unique experience to our audience. It’s a rich and dynamic range of work, that is full of passion and insight, and offers ample opportunity to showcase incredible Atlanta artists,” said Torney.

The Tony award-winning play is based on a book and lyrics by Stew Rodewald. The play was created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen. It is a coming of age story about the search for identity and the true meaning of home.

A Christmas Story

TO will continue the season with Phillip Grecian’s “A Christmas Story.” Written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, the play resembles the hit holiday movie.

A Christmas Story will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24.

Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski

“Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski” was created by Clark Young and Derek Goldman and directed by Goldman.

The Breman Museum is co-producing the shows, which will run Jan. 24 to Feb. 18, 2024.

The play stars Andrew Benator, a fan favorite and star of last season’s hit comedy, “The White Chip.”

Programmed to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, this show tells the true story of polish freedom fighter Jan Karski, and his daring journey across WWII Europe to bring the first reports of the holocaust to disbelieving Western nations.

Clyde’s

The Altlanta premiere of “Clyde’s” will take place on March 13, running until April 7.

Clyde’s stems from Lynn Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer prize winner. Clyde’s explores life in America after incarceration.

January Lavoy directs the play, which has been nominated for five Tony awards, including best new play.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

A new production of Edward Albee’s timeless masterpiece will grace the main stage at TO on May 15 to June 9, 2024.

The play is directed by Matt Torney and stars Atlanta stage and film legend, Tess Malis Kincaid.

An upgraded venue

The TO announced the lineup for its upcoming season in late April. The theatre recently concluded a number of renovations.

The venue now offers a new bar, as well as a new playwright’s lab that will be home for new work development in Atlanta.

“One of our goals for the renovation was to create a home for Atlanta artists to make their best work right in the heart of our city. We have improved our rehearsal and production facilities, created a lab dedicated to making new work, and our fully renovated lobby and bar elevate the experience of seeing a show at TO,” said Torney. “We want to capture the creative energy of our city, and offer audiences powerful, exciting, and unforgettable experiences in our theatre.”

Young John Lewis

The first commission from the lab will be “Young John Lewis,” a hip-hop musical.

“As we continue the development for our hip-hop musical ‘Young John Lewis,’ we will present two “work-in-progress” public presentations of sections of the show to build anticipation and community investment in the play as it evolves and grows,” said Addae Moon, associate artistic director with TO.

“Young John Lewis” is written by hip-hop and spoken word playwright Psalmayene 24 with all original music composed by Atlanta composer Eugene H. Russell IV.

The play is based on ten crucial years in the early life of the congressman, and his journey from student activist to major leader in the Civil Rights movement.

“We will also present another exciting year of the Unexpected Play Festival, our Made in Atlanta reading series, and our Rhythm & Revision program with the Boys & Girls Club moves from its pilot stage to a fully formed program this summer with plans of expanding this performance poetry and play based writing program to universities and community centers throughout the city,” said Moon.

For more information, click here or call 678-528-1500.