Supporters for gun regulations and Georgia Democrats stand on the South Steps of the Capitol calling for a special session to address gun violence on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Atlanta. (Photo by Matthew Pearson/WABE)

Democratic leaders and residents converged on the State Capitol in Atlanta this morning to demand a special session be called to consider legislation that would reduce gun violence.

According to a report from the Associated Press via WABE, House Democrats sent a letter signed by 71 of its members to the Republican majority calling for the special session.

The rally at the capitol, attended by more than 100 leaders and activists – comes on the heels of another round of deadly mass shootings, including one that took place at a Midtown medical office on May 3.

The angry crowd shouted “Now! Now! Now!” as it rallied on the South Steps.

“The urgency of Georgia’s gun violence epidemic warrants an equally urgent response,” said House Minority Leader James Beverly. “Lives will be lost every day that Georgia leaders — Republicans — fail to lead. We say lead, don’t hide. The time is now.”

Democrats want background checks for all gun purchases, including private sales; require gun owners to lock up their guns at home; and the courts to be able to temporarily take away guns from people who are a danger to themselves or others.