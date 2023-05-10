Stolen Goods collective of chefs.

A new chef collective will take up a spring residency at Nourish Botanica starting May 13.

Stolen Goods, a local collective for chefs of color, will put up shop at Nourish Botanica in south Atlanta every Saturday in May for a “Mayday” residency, where rotating chefs will share their styles of cuisine with patrons. Stolen Goods is a collective of local chefs that aims to give them a lane to express themselves and reclaim and explain their cultural narratives.

According to Stolen Goods Founder Max Hines, the name is a reference to how Black and brown people have been historically enslaved and taken from their homes.

“We were taken from our land,” Hines said in Atlanta Magazine. “We were architects, scientists, mathematicians. We were a lot more than slaves.”

Nourish Botanica is a Black-owned plant nursery and shop that officially opened in the spring of 2022. Founder, artist, event producer and social justice advocate Quianah Upton continued raising money to expand the space to include a cafe. The cafe incubator soft launched on March 4 of this year.

Nourish Botanica partners with rotating chefs and coffee pop ups to provide healthy food access, amplify Black voices, and highlight Atlanta’s food justice organizations, foodways, and farm communities.

“We support the good work of organizations and leaders fighting against food and economic justice by partnering to amplify their message and reach,” Upton said in a statement. “We believe in the concerted relationship between art, beauty and agriculture and we appreciate the platform to express it the Nourish Botanica way.”