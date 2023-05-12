Police have charged a mother with the death of her 1-year-old child, who was found in a pond Thursday night in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs police officers responded to a disturbance call at 2 Concourse Parkway around 6:39 p.m. on May 12, according to a release issued by Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Matthew McGinnis. Once police arrived, they found Asia Calabrese-Lewis in the parking deck of 2 Concourse Parkway.

Calabrese-Lewis appeared to be having some sort of breakdown, according to police. The child’s father then arrived on the scene and asked where the child was. Calabrese-Lewis said the baby was deceased in a pool, according to the release.

Members of the Sandy Springs Police and Fire Departments began checking all pools and bodies of water in the area. They discovered Nirvana Oliver in a pond. Life-saving measures were attempted, and the child was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where she was pronounced dead.

Calabrese-Lewis was charged with first-degree cruelty to children and felony murder and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

McGinnis said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Pearson at jpearson@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-6939.