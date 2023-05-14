Sitting on two of the boulders in the Sandy Springs Library Reading Garden are Cindy Ruegsegger, Community Projects Sandy Springs Garden Club; Molly Welch, W Design Landscape; Laura Jones, Sandy Springs Conservancy; and Michael Kim, Sandy Springs Library Branch Manager. (Sandy Springs Garden Club)

Seven boulders were placed within the landscape of the Sandy Springs Library Reading Garden on May 10 to provide places for children to read individually or with others.

The Sandy Springs Garden Club worked in collaboration with Molly Welch of W Design Landscape. Cindy Ruegsegger, Garden Club Community Projects, and Michael Kim, Library Branch Manager, were on site for the project installation.

The Garden Club donated funds to the Reading Garden to establish a Children’s Reading Room. It completed the project in partnership with the Sandy Springs Conservancy.

Additional community projects by the Barden Club include the beautification of the gardens at the Dorothy C. Benson Multipurpose Center and The Mann House Assisted Living.