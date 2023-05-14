Atlanta’s dedication to preserving history was on display last month as the city received seven awards from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

“This year’s winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia’s historic buildings and communities,” said Mark McDonald, president and CEO of the Georgia Trust. “We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals.”

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation presented 15 awards at its 46th annual Preservation Awards ceremony in Atlanta in late April.

The Georgia Trust Preservation Awards aim to recognize projects and individuals that have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation.

Award recipients earn awards on the basis of contributions to the community and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

This year, two Atlanta residents and five local buildings have earned Georgia Trust Preservation Awards.

Individual awards

Mary Gregory Jewett Award for Lifetime Preservation Service: Susan Kidd

Susan Kidd is the executive director of sustainability at Agnes Scott College. The college has undertaken several related projects. Many of the projects have received Georgia Trust Preservation Awards, including Rebekah Scott Hall and Campbell Hall.

Excellence in Preservation Service: Thomas Little

For more than four decades, architect Tom Little has specialized in historic preservation. Little’s work has impacted numerous projects statewide, including the Imperial Hotel and Rhodes Hall.

In 2002, Little co-founded the Georgia Chapter of Docomomo. The chapter is a non-profit dedicated to the conservation of buildings, sites and neighborhoods of the modern movement.

Excellence in Rehabilitation: 788 Lake Avenue, Atlanta.

In the heart of historic Inman Park, 788 Lake Avenue sat vacant and deteriorating for nearly 40 years.

This Victorian cottage was constructed in 1907. Today, it retains many of its original features, including windows, heart pine flooring, fireplaces, tile, trim and hardware. However, collapsed foundation piers had created a 16-inch sag in the foundation, water was infiltrating the entire structure, and the roof was in danger of collapse.

A year-long rehabilitation preserved the home’s historic features and floor plan, while adding an approved addition at the rear of the structure.

Excellence in Rehabilitation: Capital View Apartments, Atlanta.

Capitol View Apartments is a classic example of a modern mid-century apartment building.

Built in 1947 through the Federal Housing Administration’s Veterans Emergency Housing program, the complex features ten rectangular two-story buildings arranged in “U”-shaped configurations around five landscaped courtyards.

This rehabilitation project combined historic tax credits and low-income housing tax credits to showcase the mid-century planning and architecture while retaining affordable housing opportunities in the city. The rehabilitation also brought the units into compliance with ADA accessibility.

Excellence in Rehabilitation: Revival Lofts, Atlanta.

Constructed in 1966 as the administrative headquarters of the North Georgia Conference of the Methodist Church, the building’s minimalistic masonry style elements serve as a backdrop for the 12-sided chapel with its dramatic roofline and steeple.

Recent redevelopments utilized historic tax credits, converting the building – which had been vacant for nearly two decades – into 51 rental apartments.

A number of features were retained, including a large fluorescent light fixture and wood paneling in the lobby. The former chapel and plaza now serve as community gathering spaces for the tenants of the building.

Excellence in Rehabilitation: Zuber-Jarrell House, Atlanta.

This neoclassical house was built in 1906. Over the years a number of major projects were undertaken, including:

Restoration of the widow’s walk

Reconstruction of the porte-cochere

Restoration of all windows, including 12 stained glass windows

Plaster repair throughout the interior

The current homeowners shared their rehabilitation process with the Georgia Trust and Georgia State students, creating a living laboratory.

Excellence in Stewardship: Westview Abbey and Mausoleum, Atlanta.

The Westview Abbey and Mausoleum is the architectural centerpiece of Westview Cemetery, a 600-acre cemetery founded in 1884. Construction on the abbey began in 1943.

Built to hold over 11,000 crypts, it was the largest building of its kind under one roof when completed.

Recent work includes intricate cleaning and repair of the cast stone facades, restoration of 11 skylights and complete replacement of the 33,000 square-foot flat roof.

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use. For more information, and for a full list of 2023 Preservation Award winners, click here.