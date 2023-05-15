Fulton Commission Dana Barrett was selected for the NewDEAL national network of state and local elected officials. (Fulton County)

Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett was selected has been selected as one of 22 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a selective national network of state and local elected officials.

“We are in a vitally important moment for state and local leaders as we work to address the social and political challenges that will continue to affect the lives and livelihoods of Fulton County residents for decades to come,” Barrett said in a press release.

She represents Fulton Commission District 3, which includes all of Buckhead, and parts of Sandy Springs and Midtown.

“I look forward to sharing lessons with and learning from other leaders who are setting the standard for effective governance, and I am excited to be part of NewDEAL’s efforts to expand opportunities for Americans in communities nationwide.”

Honorary co-chairs are U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Marilyn Strickland.

NewDEALers will gather at the 2023 Spring Ideas Summit, May 15-16 in Detroit, where about 50 members will join other innovators from the public and private sectors to discuss a forward-looking agenda for state and local Democrats to address the challenges facing the country, including housing, education, climate change, and threats to democracy.

The release reported that Barrett was selected for NewDEAL because of her “commitment to sensible, effective, and equity-minded governance.” Her election campaign focused on ensuring free and fair county elections and preventing unsubstantiated fraud allegations from undermining voter confidence.

She also serves on the board of InspiredU, which works to bridge the digital divide by providing underserved youth with hardware, software, and the technology-based skills they need for education and career success.

NewDEAL members have been chosen from more than 1,900 nominations over the organization’s 12 years, the release reported. They are united by their work to enact pro-growth progressive solutions across their communities.