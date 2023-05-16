Music Midtown will return Sept. 15 – 17 to Piedmont Park with headliners Pink, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns N’ Roses, and Lil Baby.

Tickets will go on sale May 18 for the festival, which will also include sets by Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Yung Gravy, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Incubus and many more. Ticket information and the full lineup can be seen here.

Organizers Live Nation canceled last year’s festival without explanation, although city officials blamed Georgia’s expanded gun laws, which allow firearms in public spaces like Piedmont Park.

A number of other high-profile music festivals subsequently canceled (Candler Park Music Festival) or downscaled to private property (Sweetwater 420 Fest) without specifically putting the blame on guns.

On the other hand, several other big music festivals held in public spaces, including the recent Shaky Knees Festival, continued without incident. Shaky Knees specifically banned all weapons from Central Park without any kind of legal challenge from gun rights activists.