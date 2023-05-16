During its Oct. 21-28 run, the 2023 SCAD Savannah Film Festival will debut a LGBTQ+ Short Film Competition.

The competition comes through a partnership with Amazon Studios, according to a press release. Through the collaboration, the festival organizers hope to give queer emerging filmmakers a platform to showcase their work.

“We are grateful that Amazon Studios has joined us to help move the needle on this very critical issue,” said SCAD Savannah Film Festival executive director Christina Routhier in a statement. “This competition and its mentorship effect can help the next generation of LGBTQ+ storytellers achieve new creative and professional goals and build sustainable careers, and we hope to inspire other institutions and festivals to follow our lead with similar dedicated programs.”

In order to submit work to the LGBTQ+ Short Film Competition, a director, writer, or producer working on the film in question must identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Films should be under 40 minutes long and can be in narrative or documentary formats as long as they deal with LGBTQ+ themes, issues, or ideas.

Amazon Studios will be the official presenting sponsor for the new short film competition and will also host a panel discussion centered around the future of LGBTQ+ storytelling during the festival. Amazon will also donate $10,000 for the film that wins Best Overall Film, along with $5,000 for Audience Awards.

Filmmakers can submit their work to the competition online.