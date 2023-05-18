Brookhaven Police apprehended a suspect at Target on May 18.

Brookhaven Police Department took a suspected arsonist into custody on Thursday at the Target store located at 2400 North Druid Hills Road.

Police responded to the emergency call made using Live911, a live-streaming service, that a subject had set a dressing room on fire. Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of the emergency call being received.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to BPD. No further details have been released.

Arson was the cause of damage at two Walmart stores in December 2022 and a Target in January.

In October 2022, BPD officers became the first in Georgia to use Live911, giving them the opportunity to hear a caller in real time, identifying the caller’s location without delay.