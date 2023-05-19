Jamestown has announced new additions to its retail and restaurant lineup at Buckhead Village.

The property will soon become home to:

Carmel: A newly opened restaurant from the team behind Bellina Alimentari, Atrium, Aziza, Falafel Nation, and Rina inspired by the culture and cuisine of the coast.

Brush Sushi: From the team behind Decatur’s Brush Sushi Izakaya, including James Beard nominated Chef Jason Liang, pastry masterchef Ching Yao Wang and business partner John Chen, the new concept will feature shareable dishes grilled using Binchotan charcoal and techniques focused on seasonal and detailed preparation of aging and curing of the fish.

Brown & Co Jewelers + Rolex: An independent, local- and family-owned luxury shop that will offer fashion jewelry from world-renowned designers, diamond engagement rings, estate jewelry, high-end timepieces, bespoke custom creations, and an exclusive Rolex Boutique showcasing the brand’s latest design features and an atmosphere to educate consumers about Rolex, the history of the Rolex and Brown & Co. Partnership and all that both brands have to offer.

Planta Queen: An innovative plant-based restaurant inspired by all parts of the world. Creating a premier hospitality collective of 100% plant-based restaurants, PLANTA reimagines, reinvents and revitalizes, providing flavorful proof that the power of plants can change the world.

Nail Muse: A new concept nail salon set to join the property’s spa and wellness community offering professional-quality services including manicures, pedicures, gel, SNS, waxing, eyelashes, specialty nail art and more.

Buckhead Village most recently welcomed the Le Labo fragrance boutique, Wolford bodywear, FACED The Facial Studio, lifestyle brand Frances Valentine, The Daily Pilates, Italian restaurant Yeppa & Co., fashion brand rag & bone, and art destination Gallery Anderson Smith.

In the last year, Buckhead Village has signed over 12 new leases and 8 renewals, totaling more than 47,000 square feet.