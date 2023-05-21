Atlanta Police are searching for the suspect who shot two friends trying to break up a fight in Buckhead early Sunday morning.

According to the initial report, officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the Buckhead Exchange shopping center at 3177 Peachtree Road regarding a person shot call.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down and directed to a side parking lot where they located a male with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Officers then located a second gunshot victim in the area who sustained gunshot wounds to his leg. Both males were transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing for further medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed the two gunshot victims, who are friends, attempted to break up a physical fight they witnessed when a male involved in the fight produced a handgun and started shooting at them, striking them both.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The investigation continues.