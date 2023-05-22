Dunwoody retail and dining destination Ashford Lane will celebrate the grand opening of its food hall on Friday, May 26.

Called The Hall at Ashford Lane, the 17,000-square-foot space will include Georgia’s largest bar.

According to a statement from Ashford Lane, “guests can indulge in a variety of cuisines while enjoying a personalized and exclusive setting.”

Dunwoody’s first food hall will open in this 17,000-square-foot space on Friday. (Photos courtesy The Hall at Ashford Lane )

“We are thrilled to bring the first food hall to Dunwoody,” said Jamal Wilson, owner of The Hall at Ashford Lane. “Our mission is to create a vibrant and inclusive space where people can come together to savor exceptional food, enjoy refreshing beverages, and celebrate life’s moments. We are excited to welcome the community to experience the wide range of culinary offerings and the unmatched ambiance that The Hall at Ashford Lane has to offer.”

The food hall will feature Georgia’s largest bar.

Peri Block, a senior communications executive with Babbit Bodner, listed the nine restaurants that will occupy the space, including:

Jai-nai – Japanese street food

Amato Italia – Italian

Madrid – Spanish tapas

True Island Kitchen – Carribean

American Culture – Fine American cuisine

El Greco – Mediterranean

Send Noodz – Asian noodle house

Itzayana – Mexican

South & Common – Southern

The Hall at Ashford Lane is located at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way Atlanta, GA 30346.

Other restaurants near the food hall are newly opened Superica, Hawkers, and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. More eateries, like Grana, Omakase by Yun, and Culinary Dropout are slated to open in the coming months.