Atlanta Against Cancer will celebrate the creativity and diversity of the city while raising funds for the Bebop Foundation.

The nonprofit organization provides funds for continued arts activations at the Piedmont Cancer Institute.

Atlanta Against Cancer will be held at the Ponce City Market on June 3 from 1 to 9 p.m. with a goal of raising $50,000.

The foundation works to make a significant impact in the lives of those affected by cancer by adding murals throughout hospitals and redesigning patient clothing.

The art experience and market will also offer live entertainment, including local DJs, food options, a raffle and an immersive art experience.

Tickets to Atlanta Against Cancer are free but a donation is encouraged and registration is required. For more information, click here.